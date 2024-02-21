In an unusual incident, a picture of Bollywood actress Sunny Leone appeared on an admit card from the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Exam. Over 48 lakh individuals appear for the examination, and such instances are not so uncommon. A candidate named Dharmendra Singh was issued an admit card featuring Sunny Leone's name and photo. The incident took place on February 17. Sunny Leone took to her social media to react to the incident. Sharing a video of Dharmendra Kumar on her Instagram story, Sunny wrote "Sorry buddy!! Maybe one day when you are successful officer I'll get to meet you!Thank you for your service!"

Check Out Dharmendra Kumar’s Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Lallantop (@thelallantop)

Check Out Sunny Leone’s Reaction to It:

Sunny Leone on her Instagram story Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)