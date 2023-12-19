Sussanne Khan poured heartfelt sentiments on Instagram, celebrating beau Arslan Goni's birthday. Posting a touching collage video featuring cherished and romantic moments with Goni. She called him "The Greatest Gift Of Her Life" in a heartwarming birthday tribute. The intimate video encapsulated their special bond. Khan's public declaration of affection for Goni added a personal touch, showcasing their relationship's depth and highlighting the significance of this milestone in a poignant celebration of love. Hrithik Roshan’s Ex Wife Sussanne Khan Shares Beautiful Pic to Wish Rakesh Roshan On His Birthday!

Check Sussanne Khan's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

