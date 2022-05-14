The Archies teaser and poster were unveiled on Saturday (May 14). Zoya Akhtar’s Indian adaptation of the comic series looks promising with all new faces of young talents. Now, after sometime Shah Rukh Khan took to social media and penned a long note with heartfelt advice for his daughter Suhana Khan's acting debut. The Archies Teaser and Poster: From Suhana Khan to Agastya Nanda – Meet the Cast of Zoya Akhtar’s Indian Adaptation of the Comic.

SRK wrote, "And remember Suhana Khan you are never going to be perfect... But being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor... The brickbats and applause is not yours to keep....the part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you...You have come a long way baby....but the road to peoples heart is unending... Stride forth and make as many smile as you can." He signed off the post with these words: Now let there be Light....Camera and action. Signed another actor." The Archies: Amitabh Bachchan Wishes Grandson Agastya Nanda on Acting Debut for the Netflix Live-Action Musical Film.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)