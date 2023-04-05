In the past few days, a lot has been spoken ill about Bollywood. It was Priyanka Chopra who recently opened a can of worms in a podcast against Bollywood, which gave many stars the courage to speak up. Now, it's Sense8 actress Tina Desai who has called out nepotism in the Indian film industry. She took to Twitter and poured her hear out on how no outsider can compete with star-kids in the biz these days. Priyanka Chopra Reveals The Reason Why It Took Years to Talk About Her 'Beef With Bollywood' During Her Citadel India Promotions (Watch Videos).

Tina Desai Calls Out Nepotism in Bollywood:

I wouldn't want 2b a newcomer in the Indian film industry today. The star kids have the full might of their families behind them even b4 a release. How could anyone from outside the industry compete with that?! Can u think of any outsider who's just entered the fray? — Tina Desai (@tinadesai07) April 4, 2023

