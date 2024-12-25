Kartik Aaryan, riding high on the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, ends the year with the announcement of his next big project. Titled Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, the film promises to be the biggest love story. In a major reveal, the makers of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Satyaprem Ki Katha have joined forces for this highly anticipated romantic drama. The quirky motion poster has already sparked excitement, offering a glimpse into the film's unique world. Presented by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri will be directed by Sameer Vidwans. Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora, the film is slated for a 2026 release and has already become the talk of the town. Kartik Aaryan Turns 34: 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' Actor Thanks Fans for Showering Love on His Birthday (Watch Videos & Pics).

