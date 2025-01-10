Mathura (UP), Jan 10 (PTI) Cricketer Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma visited the ashram of Swami Premanand in Vrindavan's Ramanreti area on Friday to seek his blessings.

The couple was also accompanied by their two children as seen in a video of their interaction circulating on social media.

Anushka's family has been a disciple of Swami Premanand for a long time, and she had previously visited the ashram several times, bringing Kohli along on a few occasions.

In the video, Swami Premanand was heard offering his blessings and advised them to remain disciplined in their practice, assuring them that success would be certain with persistent effort.

He emphasised that in every endeavour, two things are essential for success - consistent practice and favourable destiny (prarabdh).

The saint praised the couple's impact, saying that while he brings joy to a few through his spiritual practices, they bring happiness to the entire nation through their actions. This, he said, is a form of service as their influence "reaches every child in the country".

