Ahead of Independence Day 2021, the teaser of Tiger Shroff's new single Vande Mataram was unveiled today (August 7)! In the video, we see the actor singing, dancing, and also nailing the martial arts. This one is a patriotic song that will be out on August 10 and is choreographed by Remo D'Souza.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

