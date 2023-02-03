Release date of Dharma movie starring Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk and Tripti Dimri has been announced. Touted to be a rom-com, the film will hit the big screen s on August 25, 2023. The film is helmed by Anand Tiwari. Excited? Sam Bahadur: Meghna Gulzar Welcomes Sanya Malhotra as Silloo Manekshaw and Fatima Sana Shaikh as Indira Gandhi in Vicky Kaushal-Starrer.

Vicky Kaushal's Movie Release Date Announced:

VICKY KAUSHAL - AMMY VIRK - TRIPTII DIMRI: RELEASE DATE… #AmazonPrimeVideo and#DharmaProductions’ new film [not titled yet] - starring #VickyKaushal, #AmmyVirk and #TriptiiDimri - to release in *cinemas* on 25 Aug 2023… Directed by #AnandTiwari. pic.twitter.com/xnZ6zDiWMN — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 3, 2023

