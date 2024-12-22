The annual day celebration at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai recently featured a heartwarming performance by Aaradhya Bachchan and AbRam Khan. Aaradhya, the daughter of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, captured the audience's attention with her impressive stage presence. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s youngest son, AbRam, charmed everyone with his delightful personality. The event’s highlight was their joint performance, where they showcased their talents in a captivating play and sang a beautiful Christmas carol. A viral video captured a particularly sweet moment: Aaradhya, in a red jacket and checkered skirt, stood behind AbRam, who wore a fluffy white jumpsuit and red scarf. Together, their joyful voices and heartwarming camaraderie left the audience mesmerised. Shah Rukh Khan Dances with School Kids at Dhirubhai Ambani School Annual Day; Paparazzi Videos Go Viral - WATCH.

Aaradhya Bachchan & AbRam Perform Together at School's Annual Day

