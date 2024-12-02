Vikrant Massey has left fans in shock after announcing his decision to retire from acting, revealing that 2025 will mark his final on-screen appearance. In a heartfelt statement, Massey shared, “But as I move forward, I realise its time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor. So coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right.” The emotional revelation comes shortly after the release of his latest film, The Sabarmati Report. Expressing profound gratitude, he added, “Thank you again. For everything and everything in between.” 'Dinesh Karthik Phenomenal Bloke', The Sabarmati Report Lead Actor Vikrant Massey Expresses Desire To Play Former India Wicketkeeper's Role In His Biopic (Watch Video).

Vikrant Massey To Retire From Acting

