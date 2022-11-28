Remember Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke? Even if you are a Shah Rukh Khan fan, we won't blame you if this film has flown under your radar. The Bollywood superstar himself might want to ignore the existence of this film that were years in the making before getting released with little fanfare in 2004. Shah Rukh Khan had shot some portions back in 1994, but his many scenes were left to be canned and the makers released the film using his body double and shooting new scenes with new actors. Why, King Khan's voice was not dubbed by him in quite a few sequences as seen in the below scene shared by a Reddit user and he was sounding quite awkward in there. Did You Know Rashami Desai Had Once Played the Lead in a Shah Rukh Khan Movie?

