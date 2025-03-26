For centuries, the whereabouts of the Ark of the Covenant, a biblical relic believed to house the Ten Commandments, have remained a mystery. However, secret CIA files now claim that the Ark has been found and may lie somewhere in Ethiopia. The chest, said to have been constructed by the Israelites around the 13th century BC, contained the Ten Commandments given to Moses. The CIA's "Project Sun Streak," a remote viewing program from the 1980s, reportedly tracked the Ark's location through individuals claiming to perceive distant objects and events. According to the recently discovered documents, the US government may have long known the Ark's whereabouts. While some scholars argue the Ark resided within Jerusalem’s ancient temple, accessible only on Yom Kippur, it mysteriously vanished over time. The CIA files now suggest the legendary relic might be hidden in Ethiopia, raising new questions about its ancient journey. JFK Files Released: Ex-CIA Agent Claimed ‘Small Clique’ in Agency Was Behind President John F Kennedy's Assassination.

