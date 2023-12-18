Brijesh Tripathi was a renowned Bhojpuri actor. According to a report shared by India TV, he was undergoing treatment for dengue at a hospital in Meerut and had recently returned to Mumbai. He passed away after reportedly suffering from a heart attack on Sunday night and was declared dead by doctors upon arrival at the hospital. Malti Devi Dies by Suicide: Bhojpuri YouTuber Found Hanging in UP, Husband Among Four Booked.

Brijesh Tripathi Dies

#Bhojpuri actor #BrijeshTripathi has passed away. The actor is best known for films including Pakistan Main Jai Shri Ram, Gharwali Baharwali. Know more details.https://t.co/ULMqR6fYWW — IndiaTV ShowBiz (@IndiaTVShowbiz) December 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)