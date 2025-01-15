Bhojpuri actor Sudeep Pandey passed away on Wednesday morning, January 15, due to a heart attack. According to Times Now, the actor collapsed while shooting for his upcoming project. The incident took place in Mumbai at around 11 AM. Pandey was well-known for his remarkable performances in numerous Bhojpuri films, including Bahiniya, Pyar Mein, Balwa, and Dharti. His latest venture involved working on the second part of Paro Patna Wali. His untimely demise has left a deep void in the Bhojpuri film industry. Sarigama Viji, Veteran Kannada Actor, Dies at 76 Due to Age-Related Illness.

Bhojpuri Actor Sudeep Pandey No More

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)