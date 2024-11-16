Coldplay has officially announced the fifth show in India as part of their 2025 Music of the Spheres World Tour, which will take place on Republic Day, January 26, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Fans eager to see the British rock band live can book their tickets today through BookMyShow. However, ticket sales have not been without issues. During the earlier sale for Coldplay’s Ahmedabad show for January 25, fans expressed frustration over long wait times on the platform, with some waiting for over an hour only to face delays. The tickets have gone live on BookMyShow from 1 PM. Coldplay Ahmedabad 2025 Concert Tickets: Fans Frustrated With BookMyShow, Share Screenshots of Booking Issues on Social Media.

Coldplay Concert In Ahmedabad On January 26, 2025

✨ SECOND 2025 AHMEDABAD DATE ANNOUNCED The band will play a second show at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 26 January, 2025. Tickets on sale TODAY at 1PM IST. Delivered by DHL#MusicOfTheSpheresWorldTour pic.twitter.com/CZoehp0RC7 — Coldplay (@coldplay) November 16, 2024

