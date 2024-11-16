BookMyShow is once again under fire as Coldplay fans experienced difficulties securing tickets for the British rock band’s 2025 concert in Ahmedabad. Coldplay’s fourth concert in India, set to take place at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25, 2025, has stirred up significant anticipation among fans. The British rock band’s upcoming show is part of their Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025. Tickets went on sale on November 16 at 12 PM, but the lengthy wait times left many fans disappointed. Coldplay 2025 India Concert Tickets for Ahmedabad Show: Here’s When You Can Book Tickets for the British Rock Band’s Show at Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25.

Fans who logged in well before the ticket sale time were met with long virtual queues, prompting frustration. Screenshots of the extended wait times spread rapidly on social media, with some users venting their disappointment. Comments like ‘1 ghante pehle waiting room hone k baad? (After waiting an hour before the sale?)’ and ‘Scam 2.0 #BookMyShow #Coldplay’ captured the sentiments of fans struggling to secure tickets. Tickets Sale Scam: ED Lodges Money Laundering Case in Upcoming Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh Concerts; Conducts Raids To Probe ‘Black Marketing’.

Is It A Scam?

Proof Of The Long Wait

Coldplay Fans Are Disappointed Again

One Last Time

This latest incident comes on the heels of similar complaints during Coldplay’s Mumbai shows, scheduled for January 18, 19 and 21, 2025, at the DY Patil Sports Stadium. Tickets for these events sold out in mere minutes, leading to controversy over the suspected black marketing of tickets. The backlash prompted an official notice to BookMyShow, urging the platform to implement stricter measures for smoother sales and to prevent scalping. Despite the efforts, the recurring technical hiccups for Coldplay’s Ahmedabad concert have left fans questioning the reliability of the ticketing service once more.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2024 12:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).