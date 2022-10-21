Doctor G Box Office Collection Week 1: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Stands at a Total of Rs 21.95 Crore in India Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh-starrer Doctor G hit the big screens on October 14, 2022. Take a look at the box office report of the film here. Socially Team Latestly|

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)