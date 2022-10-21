Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh's film Doctor G has done a decent job at the box office in a week's span. As the medical comedy flick has been able to mint Rs 21.95 crore at the ticket window in seven days. Doctor G Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana Dares To Lose His 'Male Touch' To Win Us Over! (LatestLY Exclusive). 

 Doctor G Box Office Update: