Famous Gujarati actor Arvind Rathod passed away at his residence in the Paldi area of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on July 1 due to age-related complications. The late star was unmarried and is survived by his niece-in-law Jagruti and her son Rhythm.

“Uncle was bed-ridden for some time now. He was diagnosed with Covid-19 a few months ago but had recovered. However, due to age-related issues, he was bed-ridden after that,” the deceased's niece-in-law told The Indian Express.

Check It Out:

DilSe 💛💛 Veteran Gujarati Actor #ArvindRathod passes away due to age related illness. He was 83 years old and also played the part of Hasmukh in the 1999 movie #Agneepath which also started #AmitabhBachchan RIP 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/A9SiuHPnLA — DilSe Radio (@DilSeRadio) July 2, 2021

