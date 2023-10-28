Adele wowed audiences during a Las Vegas Halloween show, stunningly dressed as Morticia Addams while delivering a spine-tingling rendition of her hit song :Hello". The multi-Grammy-winning songstress embraced the eerie character, enchanting the crowd with her haunting performance. A video capturing Adele's transformation and her captivating rendition swiftly circulated online, mesmerising fans. Adele Makes Huge Changes to Las Vegas Residency Shows Due to COVID-19 After Her Friends and Crew Started 'Dropping Like Flies'.

Watch Adele as Morticia Addams:

Adele dresses up as Morticia Addams for latest Vegas show. pic.twitter.com/mWu0mUjfNG — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 28, 2023

Watch Adele Sing Hello as Morticia Addams:

Adele singing “Hello” as Morticia Addams. https://t.co/RFD7FWKl7p — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 28, 2023

