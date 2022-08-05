Batgirl director Adil El Arbi revealed Edgar Wright and James Gunn reached out with kind words for him and Bilall Fallah after Leslie Grace’s film was cancelled. He took to Instagram story and wrote, "Thanks for all the messages of support all over the world ! shoutout to directors @edgarwright & @jamesgunn ! your kind words and experience mean a lot and help us through this difficult period #batgirlforlife." Batgirl Director Adil El Arbi Shared a BTS Still from Leslie Grace, Michael Keaton’s Shelved Film.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Adil El Arbi says that Edgar Wright and James Gunn reached out with “kind words” for him and Bilall Fallah after ‘BATGIRL’ was cancelled. pic.twitter.com/K02DwcJMjY — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 5, 2022

