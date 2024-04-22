Ahead of the full trailer release for Deadpool & Wolverine today, April 22, Ryan Reynolds treated fans with a teaser video of the upcoming MCU film co-starring Hugh Jackman. The clip depicts Hugh’s Logan wounded and fighting for survival, while Ryans voiceover urges him, saying, “But one day, your old pal Wade’s gonna ask you to get back in the saddle again, and when he does, say yes.” In the upcoming film, Not only is Ryan’s Deadpool back, he’s also bringing Hugh’s Wolverine, who fans last saw die in the movie Logan. Deadpool and Wolverine at Cinemacon 2024: Find Out What Was Shown in Exclusive Nine-Minute Footage of Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman’s Marvel Film!

Deadpool & Wolverine New Teaser

