The iconic movie Titanic is reportedly set to stream on Netflix. As per reports, the streaming giant would be adding Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio’s film on July 1. These reports are doing rounds amid the Titan tragedy in which five members onboard died. The submersible reportedly imploded during its expedition to the Titanic wreckage. However, an official announcement from the makers of the film and the OTT platform is awaited. Titan Submersible Tragedy: This Episode From the Family Guy Showing the Griffins ‘Excavating the Titanic’ Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Titanic On Netflix

‘Titanic’ will be added back to Netflix on July 1. pic.twitter.com/rlf1ZJwRbH — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 24, 2023

