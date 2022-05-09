The Oscars came and went and host Amy Schumer has been going around revealing a lot of behind the scenes stuff of the world's most prestigious film awards. In a recent Netflix special of hers, Schumer revealed the one joke that Oscars didn't allow her to say, but Netflix did. Met Gala 2022: Amy Schumer Compares the Fashion’s Biggest Night Theme to ‘Vibrator’!

Check Out The Joke Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)