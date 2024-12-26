Beyonce took her hometown, Houston, by storm with her majestic Christmas Day NFL halftime performance. The pop icon put on a stellar show during the Baltimore Ravens vs Houston Texans game at NRG Stadium. Moments after wrapping up her halftime show, Queen B took to her social media to tease something coming on January 14, 2025. Beyonce dropped a video of herself riding a horse while waving the American flag. The clip ends with the graphic showing "1.15.25." The post was captioned, "Look at that horse." So, what does this mean? We will have to wait a couple of weeks to find out what is happening. Amid Jay-Z’s Rape Lawsuit, Beyoncé Celebrates Blue Ivy Carter’s Voice Role in Disney’s ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’.

Beyonce To Drop New Music on January 14, 2025?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Beyonce’s NFL Christmas Halftime Performance

