Beyoncé greeted her Beyhive for Thanksgiving during Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade by releasing new trailer of her concert movie. The singer presented a sneak peek of her concert film, Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé. In a prerecorded message, the artist conveyed warm wishes for a joyful holiday to viewers and shared an exclusive glimpse of the film's trailer. This teaser showcased unreleased footage, including an intro filmed by her daughter, Rumi, and a poignant voiceover by Beyoncé, emphasising the creation of her unique world. Beyonce's Top Looks From Renaissance World Tour: From Barbiecore to Futuristic Bodysuits, Queen Bee Goes Oomphalicious With Her Outfits (View Pics).

Watch Renaissance - A Film By Beyoncé Trailer Here:

