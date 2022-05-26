Xolo Maridueña's first look as Blue Beetle just got out. Currently filming in Atlanta, some eagle eyed fans were able to get very clear snaps at the suit, and so far, it looks extremely accurate to the comics. Blue Beetle is being directed by Angel Manuel Soto and is scheduled to release in theatres on August 18, 2023. Blue Beetle: Susan Sarandon Cast as Villain Victoria Kord in Xolo Maridueña's DC Film!

Check Out The Photos Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)