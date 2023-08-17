Britney Spears' husband, Sam Asghari, has officially filed for divorce, marking the end of their marriage, according to recent reports. TMZ has revealed that the paperwork for the divorce has been submitted, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the cause. It's further alleged that Asghari intends to contest the prenup agreement and is using the threat of revealing "extraordinarily embarrassing info" about Spears as leverage. Britney Spears' Husband Sam Asghari 'Threatens To Leak Extraordinarily Embarrassing Information' In Prenup Row. Check Out The News Here:

Sam Asghari has officially filed for divorce from Britney Spears, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Sam's lawyer will argue that the prenup is not enforceable and should be thrown out, according to @TMZ. pic.twitter.com/jKpZYXuTfA — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 17, 2023

