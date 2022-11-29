Thanking Bahrain for allowing him to hold a concert there, Bruno Mars took to Twitter to share a hilarious photo and showcase his gratitude in the best way possible. With a fan holding a sing saying "Love you Bruno!" featuring a photo of Dwayne Johnson in the same hair-do as his, the tweet surely was a great gag. Bruno Mars Announces Silk Sonic's Withdrawal from Grammys 2023 Consideration.

Check Out the Photo:

Thank you Bahrain 🇧🇭 pic.twitter.com/JQRrVjkx2O — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) November 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)