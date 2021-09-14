Christopher Nolan is moving on from Warner Brothers production house and has joined hands with Universal Pictures for his next movie. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Universal landed Nolan’s upcoming film, which is based on World War II scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who is regarded as one of the creators of the atom bomb.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

