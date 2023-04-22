Last week, the Latin Singer Bad Bunny felt the wrath of Harry Styles' fans for shading him. The Latin singer came under fire on social media for seemingly dissing Styles during his Coachella performance. His set showed a tweet on the big screen that mentioned Styles and Bad Bunny by name. The tweet read, "goodnight benito could do as it was but harry could never do el apagon (sic)." Bad Bunny put an end to that ruckus, as she shared a note, “Sorry Harry, it was a mistake from my team. We love you.” BLACKPINK's Lisa Impresses BLINKs With Explicit Version of 'Money' at Coachella 2023 (Watch Videos).

Check The Tweet Here:

Bad Bunny displays apology to Harry Styles during his second Coachella set after a shady tweet was displayed last week: “Sorry Harry. It was a mistake from my team. We love you. <3” pic.twitter.com/qRDCjxVhqc — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 22, 2023

