Cole Sprouse is currently making headlines for appearing on Alex Cooper’s podcast series titled Call Her Daddy, where the actor spoke about various things, including his breakup. But that’s not why he’s trending right now but for the fact that he lights up a cigarette mid-podcast and this has left the netizens uncomfortable and ick at the same time. Most people simply wondered why the Riverdale actor was smoking indoors and they trolled him. Now, the actor shared some memes on his Instagram account and respond the same with some of his favourite memes after being trolled badly. Cole Sprouse Reveals He Lost His Virginity at 14 and The Sex Lasted Just 20 Seconds (Watch Video).

Check Out Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cole Sprouse (@colesprouse)

Check The Video Here:

he gives me the ick pic.twitter.com/E7ev5VdxwD — alex 💭 ⁷ (@nothnghppens) March 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)