The internet went absolutely bonkers when Chris Martin landed in Mumbai for his Music of the Spheres concert, but the real jaw-dropper was his girlfriend, Dakota Johnson, tagging along! The couple arrived in India on 16 January, and fans couldn’t keep calm. Even global icons like Chris and Dakota weren’t spared from Mumbai’s legendary traffic jams. A fan caught sight of their car stuck in the chaos and wasted no time sharing the moment online. In the viral clip, Chris looked visibly annoyed with the situation, while Dakota stayed unbothered, flashing a smile and busy on her phone. The video ended with Chris giving a friendly wave to the fan. Coldplay is in Mumbai for Music of the Sphere's concert. Coldplay 2025 India Tour: Chris Martin and His Girlfriend Dakota Johnson Arrive in Mumbai for ‘Music of the Spheres’ Concert (See Pic).

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson’s Video of Stuck Mumbai Traffic Surfaces Online – Watch!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Puneet (@itspuneetg)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)