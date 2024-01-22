David Gail, known for his roles as Shannen Doherty's fiancé on Beverly Hills 90210 and Dr Joe Scanlon on Port Charles, passed away at the age of 58. Gail's sister, Katie Colmenares, confirmed the news with a heartfelt message on social media. " I will hold you so tight every day in my heart you gorgeous loving amazing fierce human being missing you every second of every day forever there will never be another," a part of Gail's sister's message on Insta reads. Coachella 2024: From Dates and Venue to Tickets and Line-Up, Here's the Deets on Everything About the Music Festival That Will Return in April This Year.

RIP David Gail:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Colmenares (@colmenareskatie)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)