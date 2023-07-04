Deadpool 3 is currently filming right now and as is the tradition with every Marvel film, the project is having a bunch of plot leaks and rumours going around. While not much is known as of yet about the shape Deadpool 3’s story will take, we do know the fact that majority of the series’ previous side-cast will be returning with Hugh Jackman also returning as Wolverine/Logan in the film for the first time since 2017. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Confirms Time Travel for Ryan Reynolds' Marvel Film, Says They Will Use a Device to Move Around 'Timelines'.

It wouldn’t be wild to claim that Deadpool 3 easily is one of the most highly anticipated superhero films of next year, and if the plot leaks are anything to go by, then it looks like the film is going to be even crazier than the first two parts. So, let’s take a look at five plot leaks from the Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman-starrer that are just too crazy to be true.

Liev Schreiber Returning as Sabertooth

Liev Schreiber as Sabertooth (Photo Credits: 20th Century Studios)

Last seen in X-Men: Origins – Wolverine, it looks like Liev Schreiber is set to join the party as Sabertooth in the film as well. According to leaker ViewerAnon on Twitter, the actor was reportedly lined up to return as the character in the film; however, things could change.

A Multiverse Story

Owen Wilson as Mobius (Photo Credits: Marvel Studios)

It looks like Deadpool 3 is going to heavily feature the multiverse as well with TVA Agents being heavily rumoured to appear in the movie. Owen Wilson is rumoured to appear in the film as Mobius, while it’s also being leaked that there will be multiple variants of the same characters (Deadpool and Wolverine) in the film. Deadpool 3: Owen Wilson's Mobius to Return in Ryan Reynolds' Marvel Film - Reports.

Channing Tatum Cameos as Gambit

Channing Tatum (Photo Credits: Twitter)

One of the biggest what if stories in the comic book movie genre is Channing Tatum’s cancelled Gambit film, but it looks like the actor might just get to play the character after all. According to the leaker MyTimeToShineHello, she has hinted at the fact that character will appear in Deadpool 3

Ben Affleck Returning as Daredevil

Ben Affleck as Daredevil (Photo Credits: 20th Century Studios)

According to the leaker CanWeGetSomeToast Ben Affleck will reportedly be returning as Daredevil in the upcoming Marvel film. For those who don’t know, Affleck portrayed the Man Without Fear in his own solo film back in 2004 which wasn’t received that well by audiences. The actor would then go on to play Batman in the live-action DCEU, and if the news is true, it surely will be a big get for Marvel.

Original X-Men Cast Returns

The Original X-Men Cast (Photo Credits: 20th Century Studios)

According to rumours, not only will Hugh Jackman return in the film, but it looks like Famke Janssen, Halle Berry and James Marsden will reprise their roles as Jean Gray, Storm and Cyclops. The last the actors played the character was in X-Men: Days of Future Past and it looks like Deadpool 3 might just bring them back one final time. Deadpool 3: Halle Berry, Famke Janssen and James Marsden to Return as Storm, Jean Grey and Cyclops- Reports.

While none of these rumours have been confirmed as of yet, it’s better to take them with a grain salt. However, it does look like Deadpool 3 is shaping up to be a really fun film. Directed by Shawn Levy, the film releases in theatres on May 3, 2024.

