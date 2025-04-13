SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off 21 Starlink satellites to the constellation, including 13 with Direct to Cell capabilities from Florida. The launch took place around 06:17 AM IST on April 13, 2025. Elon Musk-run SpaceX further said, "completing our 400th overall mission with a flight-proven booster approximately eight years after our first successful reflight." Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin NS-31 Mission: Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez, Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen, Gayle King and Kerianne Flynn To Fly on 11th Human Flight on April 14.

SpaceX Falcon 9 Lifts Off 21 Starlink Satellites to Constellation

Falcon 9 lifts off from Florida, adding 21 @Starlink satellites to the constellation and completing our 400th overall mission with a flight-proven booster approximately eight years after our first successful reflight pic.twitter.com/TZI0XUk6a5 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 13, 2025

