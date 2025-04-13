New Delhi, April 13: Samsung One UI 7 update, based on Android 15, is now rolling out globally with new features and improvements for Samsung devices. The One UI 7 updates will begin rolling out for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, as well as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Samsung Galaxy Flip models. Additionally, tablets and smartphones will receive updates depending on the region. Initially available in South Korea and Europe, the Samsung One UI 7 update has now reached users in the US and Canada. Indian users may have to wait a little longer because the rollout is taking place in phases.

Samsung began rolling out the One UI 7 update on April 7, 2025. The availability and timing may vary by market. In India, users can look forward to the update being available on their devices in the next few days or weeks. Users in India are advised to regularly check for software updates in the settings of their devices. The update introduces new design changes and innovative tools for a better user experience. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Date Likely on May 13; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Samsung One UI 7 Update New Features

One UI 7 brings simpler design and improved lock screen for Galaxy users. Samsung One UI 7 update introduces a clean, and user-friendly design to offer a more streamlined experience across Galaxy devices. The update includes a simplified home screen, redesigned One UI widgets, and an updated lock screen that allows users to personalise their devices. The Now Bar2 feature adds extra convenience by showing real-time updates on the lock screen.

One UI 7 offers AI-powered tools to boost productivity and creativity. Galaxy AI can help to simplify tasks without switching apps. Features like AI Select allow users to save video clips as GIFs, while Writing Assist can help to summarise or format text. Drawing Assist supports creative input using text, images, or sketches. Audio Eraser can remove unwanted noise from videos. One UI 7 comes with deeper Google Gemini integration and natural language search extends to Settings to make it easier to adjust preferences. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra New ‘Dark’ Variant Teased, Launch Expected Soon; Check Details.

Samsung One UI 7 Update: Eligible Samsung Galaxy Devices List

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series

The One UI 7 update will initially be available for the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6. After this initial rollout, it will gradually extend to more Galaxy smartphones and tablets.

