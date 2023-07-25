In a remarkable act of generosity, Dwayne Johnson, the renowned Hollywood actor and former wrestler, has made an unprecedented seven figure donation to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Relief Fund. The foundation, dedicated to supporting actors in times of need, was left astonished as Johnson's contribution set a historic milestone. Representing the largest single donation ever received from an individual, the amount promises to have a profound impact on the lives of countless struggling actors. With thousands of beneficiaries expected, the fund will enable them to secure basic necessities such as food, safety for their children, and reliable transportation. Dwayne Johnson on His Depression Battle: Luckily at That Time I Had Some Friends Who I Could Lean On.

Check Out The News Here:

Dwayne Johnson makes an ‘Historic’ donation to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Relief Fund "It’s the largest single donation that we’ve ever received from one individual at one time. And what is amazing is that that one check is going to help thousands of actors keep food on their… pic.twitter.com/KP1yf8DAjE — Geek Vibes Nation (@GeekVibesNation) July 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)