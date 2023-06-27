When a user on Twitter poster an old photo of Dwayne Johnson from back when he was 15-years-old, the actor took to Twitter to react to it. Labelling it as "15 and Angry," Johnson revealed that two weeks before that photo was taken he was arrested for theft after a "wild foot chase," and then a week later was evicted from Hawaii as well. Johnson surely went through the struggle in his younger age. Dwayne Johnson Birthday Special: From Fast Five to Jumanji Welcome to the Jungle, 5 Films of the Actor That Turned Him into an Action Star!

Check Out Dwayne Johnson's Photo:

15 and angry 🤣 (literally 2 weeks earlier from when this pic was taken I was arrested for theft after a wild foot chase thru Ala Moana mall in Honolulu. 1 week later we were evicted from Hawaii. Yes that’s a fake bear skin hangin on my wall 😂🤦🏽‍♂️ #captainwhiteshorts https://t.co/Duyk9VVbgL — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 27, 2023

