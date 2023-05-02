Dwayne Johnson is one of the most bankable stars working right now, however, there was once a time where he was just an upcoming wrestler-turned-actor trying to navigate the land of Hollywood. No one expected him to have a huge blow-up, and somehow over the years Johnson through his charisma has won over the audiences and somehow has become a box-office juggernaut. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Gets a Christmas Makeover! Viral Video of His Daughters Doing Black Adam Actor’s Makeup Is Winning Hearts.

The man has fought alongside the “family,” tried to survive the San-Andreas disaster and somehow got himself into a videogame that made for one of the most delightful experiences of the year. So, with Dwayne Johnson’s 50th birthday upon us, let’s take a look at five of the Hollywood star’s movies that turned him into an action-star.

The Rundown

Johnson at the time was just getting into Hollywood, but The Rundown just proved that he could do comedy and action side-by-side, and the movie was just an entertaining romp from start to finish. Playing a bounty hunter travelling to Brazil to track down someone’s son, Johnson was great here.

Moana

Deciding to take a trip down the animation lane, Moana saw him play the demigod Maui, and it quickly became one of Johnson's most iconic roles. Helping the film's titular character to save the world and in the process showing of his vocal skills as well, Johnson showed that he has the chops to be an action-star in the realm of animation as well.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

No one had any faith in a sequel to Jumanji, and yet Welcome to Jungle proved to be one of the best times you could have at the theatre that year. Playing the role of Xander Bravestone, Johnson portrayed a smoldering hero that was joined by a group and it made for a charming set of performances that were definitely fun to watch.

Hobbs and Shaw

A spinoff from the Fast and Furious films, Hobbs and Shaw saw Johnson and Jason Statham band together to stop a threat. Their chemistry from the previous Fast movies was definitely a highlight, and its on full display here which makes this spinoff actually worth watching. It also actually proved that if need be, Johnson can bring a certain starpower to a franchise.

Fast Five

If any film is responsible for the boom of Dwayne Johnson's career, then its definitely Fast Five. At that point, the Fast and Furious films were running out of steam and something new was needed, and that's exactly what this movie offered. Add Johnson's Hobbs to the mix chasing after Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto, and you have a recipe for success here.

Dwayne Johnson definitely brings a certain level of excitement to every movie he stars in and we can’t wait to see what he does next. With this, we finish off the list and wish him a very happy birthday.

