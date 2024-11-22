Following Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential victory, Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, have reportedly made a major decision to leave the United States. The couple has moved to the Cotswolds in South West England. Reports suggest they purchased their new UK home even before the election, hinting at a planned relocation. They are also considering listing their Montecito, California home. They had previously sold another US mansion for USD 96 million. Matt Gaetz Withdraws as Donald Trump's Pick for Attorney General.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Moves to UK

Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi have reportedly moved to rural England and plan to “never return to the United States” following Trump’s victory. — A person close to Ellen told TheWrap. pic.twitter.com/WT0FmvC7SE — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 21, 2024

