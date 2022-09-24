During Netflix Tudum, a new trailer for Enola Holmes 2 appeared and it looks like the sibling rivalry has gone up the notch. Taking on her first proper case, Enola tries to live up to the Holmes name in this sequel. The film also stars Henry Cavill, Louis Patridge, Adeel Akhtar, Helena Bonham Carter and more. Directed by Harry Bradbeer, Enola Holmes 2 releases on November 4, 2022. Enola Holmes 2: Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill’s Netflix Film to Arrive on November 4; Makers Drop Stills from the Movie.

Watch the Trailer:

