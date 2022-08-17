After more than three years of dating, Florence Pugh has confirmed her breakup with Zach Braff earlier in 2022. The pair who met on the set of In the Time It Takes to Get There, split this year and decided to do it silently. Pugh revealed the reasoning behind it as almost everyone had an opinion on their relationship, and didn't want to make it public. Florence Pugh Slams Netizens For Trolling Her For Wearing A See-Through Valentino Dress, Says ‘F**king Free The F**king Nipple’ (View Pics).

Check Out The Tweet:

Florence Pugh says she and Zach Braff quietly ended their relationship earlier this year: “We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on.” (https://t.co/qV1OLVnZ5L) pic.twitter.com/wjOtrOYj2B — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 16, 2022

