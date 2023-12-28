Barack Obama's 2023 movie favorites raised eyebrows as Oppenheimer made the cut, given the historical context. Netizens unleashed a wave of memes and jokes, poking fun at the irony of the former president praising a film centered on J Robert Oppenheimer, a key figure in the atomic bomb's development. It seems like netizens are playfully highlighting the irony in Barack Obama's movie choice, linking his presidency's military actions with the film's themes around bombings. The humor sparked online displays the internet's ability to connect historical events and individuals' preferences, generating amusing memes and jokes. The intersection between Obama's presidency and Oppenheimer brings forth unexpected, yet witty, commentary across social media platforms. Barack Obama Unveils Top Movie Picks of 2023: Oppenheimer, Air, and Leave the World Behind Dominate His Favourites List.

See Netizens Reactions Here:

Obama's Comparison To Truman

Obama when Truman waved that handkerchief at Oppenheimer https://t.co/zNAObUh5U9 pic.twitter.com/9M9TryeT3E — Aesop's Foibles (@NotYetSurgeon) December 27, 2023

Obama: hehehe I liked Oppenheimer and that movie I produced US Twitter, the vibe rapidly deteriorating: pic.twitter.com/vNr7LkzNN1 — Adam Sass ☃️☃️ (@TheAdamSass) December 28, 2023

Obama watching the Harry S Truman scene in OPPENHEIMER https://t.co/DP4sYSMRyf pic.twitter.com/YZ6zilfSzm — Jeff Burnett (@burnettski92) December 27, 2023

Struggle With Guilt

Rooting For Bomb

obama watching oppenheimer and rooting for the bomb https://t.co/xG2OIXsi0Z pic.twitter.com/dShvZTVEe9 — ❄️ j🥶sh m🎅de ❄️ (@bestiejwa) December 27, 2023

