Daniel Craig's detective with a Southern accent, Benoit Blanc, is back and the new mystery he brings is a eyebrow-raising meal. With fans highly anticipating the release of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, it looks like Rian Johnson has another hit on his hands. With fans loving the film, they are declaring it a fantastic time and are calling it even better than the first one. Here are some of the reactions we could find. Glass Onion A Knives Out Mystery Movie Review: Rian Johnson-Daniel Craig Pull Off Another Brilliant Benoit Blanc Murder Mystery (LatestLY Exclusive).

So Good!

Glass Onion was so good! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#GlassOnionSpoilers Janelle Monae is amazing Daniel Craig & Hugh Grant make a cute couple 🥰 That tiny Angela Lansbury cameo 🥲 After finishing White Lotus S2 earlier today & now this, I really want an island holiday… (minus the murder obvs) — Riley Haven (@RileyHaven2) December 23, 2022

Worth the Wait!

Oh my, The cast, the twist, the surprises, the CAMEOS 😁, Benoit Blanc or Daniel craig accenT is just so universal entertaining. EVERYTHING i repeat Everything in Glass onion is just worth the wait. It will be so much fun if i got to see it on a big screen. Is now on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/XmxQaERdbt — oryza (@oryzasass) December 23, 2022

Incredible!

Glass Onion was an Incredible sequel. Honestly would love for just so many Benoit Blanc novels. — christina 💛📖 (@tempuslibris) December 23, 2022

Loved It!

#GlassOnion is not an usual murder mystery film. Its epic and takes the whole genre to the next level. Loved it, just fantastic — VishnuRam (@VishnuRam_G) December 23, 2022

Daniel Craig's Finest Character!

An absolute blast from start to end. Part 2 is as good if not better than part 1. The story was a #GlassOnion indeed 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 Benoit Blanc is Daniel Craig's finest character and I can't wait for more! Bravo @rianjohnson sir. Bravo! pic.twitter.com/fVgkwyjL2u — Ethan Worah 🔗 (@Eddict316) December 23, 2022

