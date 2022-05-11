Acclaimed actor and Succession star James Cromwell has superglued his hand to the counter of a Starbucks Cafe in New York. Sources say that Cromwell apparently did this in order to protest Starbucks charging extra for plant-based milk. Cromwell was quoted saying "when will you stop raking in huge profits while customers, animals and the environment suffer?" There were a group of protestors from PETA as well surrounding him. Succession Season 3: HBO's Super Hit Show Is Returning in October.

James Cromwell has superglued himself to the counter of a Starbucks café in New York to protest their policy of charging extra for plant-based milk. (Source: https://t.co/95ucffzRYX) pic.twitter.com/ek9o4Aasa9 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 10, 2022

