While James Gunn's Superman: Legacy is in active development right now and has a release date of July, 2025, the big caveat here is that it won't be Henry Cavill who would be returning to play the role of the Man of Steel here, despite appearing in Black Adam. Back in November, it was revealed that Cavill would no longer be playing Superman in the upcoming film written by Gunn, and now the head of DC Studios has clarified that Cavill was never "fired" from the role to begin with as there was no deal in place for his return. James Gunn's Superman Legacy to Release in Theatres on July 11, 2025.

Check Out What James Gunn Had to Say:

James Gunn notes Henry Cavill was 'not fired' from his role as Superman '[He] was just not hired to be Superman in the Superman movie. There was never a deal there for another movie' (via @IGN | https://t.co/F0ScVZx3Ni) pic.twitter.com/Za6fp7EtlN — Fandom (@getFANDOM) January 31, 2023

