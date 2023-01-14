Kelsea Ballerini and Outer Banks star Chase Stokes were recently spotted cuddled up at football game together. She finalised her divorce with Morgan Evans months ago and the two are now sparking up speculations of dating. Chase posted a photo dump on his Instagram, and the third slide of the post showed the two cuddling during the game in their box seats. First Look to Premiere Date, Everything About 'Outer Banks' Season 3 is Out!

Kelsea and Chase At the Football Game

Kelsea Ballerini and 'Outer Banks' star Chase Stokes spark dating rumors following newly shared photos. pic.twitter.com/V5CKSh2TVz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)