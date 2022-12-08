After making his huge return in Black Adam, it looked like Henry Cavill was back as Superman - however, things have taken for quite the turn. Following Black Adam's release, there were reports of a sequel to Man of Steel being in development, with The Flash director Andy Muschietti showcasing interest in directing a film that was closer in tone with the Richard Donner films, but amidst the leadership change at DC Studios, it looks like the status of the film is unclear. Superman Movie With Henry Cavill In Development at Warner Bros Discovery, Project Currently in Search of Writers - Reports.

WBD was was actively meeting with writers for a ‘MAN OF STEEL’ sequel with Andy Muschietti expressing interest in directing a version with tone similar to the Richard Donner films. It is currently unknown what will happen to ‘MAN OF STEEL 2’. (Source: https://t.co/DTH9fLbzwU) pic.twitter.com/P5h74gGroT — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 8, 2022

Reports also apparently indicate that Henry Cavill apparently filmed another cameo as Superman for The Flash. However, there is a debate at the studio whether the scene should be included in the final cut or no. This actively puts his return as Superman once again up in the air.

Henry Cavill has filmed a cameo as Superman for ‘THE FLASH’. However, there is a debate whether or not to keep the cameo if its inclusion may promise a future for Henry Cavill’s Superman, something that the studio may not end up doing. (Source: https://t.co/DTH9fKUwuU) pic.twitter.com/DP1JTnkoWz — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 8, 2022

