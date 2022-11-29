Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds are reportedly the hottest new couple in town. The actress and Imagine Dragons’ lead vocalist have been spotted together on numerous occasions and the pictures from their outings have sparked romance rumours. They were first spotted together post dinner date in Los Angeles on November 26. The new pictures of the rumoured couple that have surfaced online show them holding hands and enjoying a walk. Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly Part Ways Within a Year of Dating.

Minka Kelly & Dan Reynolds

Minka Kelly with Dan Reynold, Saturday night in L.A. pic.twitter.com/CvWaMlcHmv — Best of Minka Kelly (@BestOfMinkaDove) November 28, 2022

New Rumoured Couple

Dan Reynolds and Minka Kelly's relationship is official. More information ⬇️https://t.co/UAD5zRJG2c pic.twitter.com/VpxJtk8b4a — Daniel 🔪 (@daniel_08x) November 28, 2022

