Olivia Wilde reportedly was served with custody paper during her presentation of Don't Worry Darling during Cinemacon. The papers were served by her ex Jason Sudeikis, as they both split last year. Apparently documents like these are only served when the recipient constantly avoids them in many situations. Don't Worry Darling: Cinemacon Footage of Florence Pugh and Harry Styles' Film Features Steamy Sex Scenes - Reports.

Olivia Wilde was reportedly served with custody papers from Jason Sudeikis on stage at #CinemaCon, where she was showcasing her new film ‘Don’t Worry Darling.’ (https://t.co/0ZwnL29zT4) pic.twitter.com/Zxc1acDyDp — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 27, 2022

Jason Sudeikis reportedly didn't have prior knowledge of the fact that the documents would have been served in this way. A spoke person from Cinemacon said that it would be up to the process serving company who might have decided to serve the documents.

Jason Sudeikis “had no prior knowledge” that Olivia Wilde would be served with child custody documents during CinemaCon: “This would solely be up to the process service company. He would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.” (https://t.co/B6B4oAMlDT) pic.twitter.com/oFExvZPP4M — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 28, 2022

